Four Teenagers Charged in East Charlotte Homicide

Four teens have been charged following an east Charlotte robbery and homicide that occurred on Tuesday of last week.

The incident, which took place at around 6:00 a.m. in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive, resulted in the death of 36-year-old Maria Eduvigig Echeverria de Gomez. The victim, who was the mother of a 13-year-old, had been on her way to work that morning when she was approached by the suspects and shot. She was then taken to Carolinas Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Later in the week, police identified and apprehended three teenagers who were involved in the incident. The names of 19-year-old Antonio Darnell Shine and 17-year-old A’vone Williams were released, but the identity of the third was not released due to his age. Police did report that the third suspect was 15-years-old.

The three suspects were charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A fourth suspect was arrested on Saturday after she turned herself in. She was identified as 16-year-old Ziaya Chanel Jackson. She was also charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.