Gaston County Arrests and Mugshots 04-23-2017 Name Anderson, Malik Rahsheed Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/14/1997 Height 6′ 0" Weight 220.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 283880 Charge Description Break/ Enter Bond Amount $0.00 Name Armstrong, Destiny Shaniya Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/20/1998 Height 4′ 11" Weight 115.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312546 Charge Description Trespass, 1st Degree Bond Amount $0.00 Name Bell, Kristien Jovan Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/27/1998 Height 5′ 7" Weight 180.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 311597 Charge Description Assault, Female Bond Amount $0.00 Name Burney, Chucky Micheeta Arrest Type DOB 12/26/1978 Height 5′ 11" Weight 172.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 11617 Charge Description Parole Warrant Bond Amount $0.00 Name Carver, Heather Lauren Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/9/1986 Height 5′ 7" Weight 130.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 277580 Charge Description Conspiracy Bond Amount $0.00 Name Edwards, Michael Dionta Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/20/1990 Height 5′ 10" Weight 170.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 209571 Charge Description Break/ Enter Bond Amount $0.00 Name Fender, Christopher Wayne Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/6/1985 Height 5′ 6" Weight 185.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 310163 Charge Description Habeas Corpus Bond Amount $0.00 Name Grant, Leah Robinson Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/9/1976 Height 5′ 2" Weight 110.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 309189 Charge Description Assault, Simple Bond Amount $0.00 Name Greene, Melanie Mims Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/28/1968 Height 5′ 5" Weight 200.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 35599 Charge Description Awdw Bond Amount $0.00 Name Guess, Forest Glenn Junior Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/5/1962 Height 6′ 0" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 188855 Charge Description Assault, Female Bond Amount $0.00 Name Guinn, Heather Renee Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/1/1979 Height 5′ 8" Weight 140.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 849 Charge Description License, Driving While Revoked Bond Amount $0.00 Name Hutchins, Michael Douglas Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/15/1968 Height 6′ 0" Weight 155.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 22939 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $4,000.00 Name James, Laura Deann Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/11/1988 Height 5′ 6" Weight 125.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312543 Charge Description DWI Bond Amount $26,000.00 Name Linart, Joshua David Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/10/1979 Height 6′ 0" Weight 170.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312547 Charge Description DWI Bond Amount $0.00 Name Merriman, Bobby Ray Junior Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/28/1972 Height 6′ 0" Weight 185.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 134421 Charge Description Resist Public Officer Bond Amount $0.00 Name Moore, Danny Ray Junior Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/12/1993 Height 5′ 9" Weight 160.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 256990 Charge Description Firearm, Possess, Felon Bond Amount $10,000.00 Name Rowland, James Jimmy Jess Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/20/1989 Height 5′ 10" Weight 140.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 139298 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Felony Bond Amount $10,000.00 Name Ryan, Joe Holland Second Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/17/1987 Height 5′ 10" Weight 200.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 236433 Charge Description Break/ Enter Bond Amount $25,000.00 Name Seate, Wesley Christian Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/1/1992 Height 5′ 9" Weight 190.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312545 Charge Description Assault, Female Bond Amount $0.00 Name Smith, Lisa Marie Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/25/1984 Height 5′ 6" Weight 125.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 311654 Charge Description Failure to Comply Bond Amount $0.00 Name Starnes, Christopher Thomas Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/27/1978 Height 5′ 11" Weight 145.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 2013 Charge Description Assault, Simple Bond Amount $2,500.00 Name Thompson, Samjuan Leyken Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/27/1989 Height 6′ 3" Weight 175.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 275043 Charge Description Threat, Communicate Bond Amount $0.00 Name Wallington, Bryce Prince Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/21/1997 Height 6′ 1" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 306006 Charge Description Marijuana, Manufacture Bond Amount $2,500.00 Name Williams, Kwanissda Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/4/1970 Height 5′ 6" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 290646 Charge Description Assault, Government Official Bond Amount $10,000.00 Share Man Offers to Wash Car, Then Steals $500

