Gaston County Arrests and Mugshots 04-23-2017

Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) in /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php
on line 1195
|Name
|Anderson, Malik Rahsheed
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/14/1997
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|220.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 11:21 PM
|Court Case
|283880
|Charge Description
|Break/ Enter
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Armstrong, Destiny Shaniya
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/20/1998
|Height
|4′ 11"
|Weight
|115.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 7:07 PM
|Court Case
|312546
|Charge Description
|Trespass, 1st Degree
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Bell, Kristien Jovan
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/27/1998
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 4:07 PM
|Court Case
|311597
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Burney, Chucky Micheeta
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/26/1978
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|172.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 10:53 PM
|Court Case
|11617
|Charge Description
|Parole Warrant
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Carver, Heather Lauren
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/9/1986
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 1:20 PM
|Court Case
|277580
|Charge Description
|Conspiracy
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Edwards, Michael Dionta
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/1990
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 10:23 PM
|Court Case
|209571
|Charge Description
|Break/ Enter
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Fender, Christopher Wayne
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/6/1985
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|185.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 11:30 AM
|Court Case
|310163
|Charge Description
|Habeas Corpus
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Grant, Leah Robinson
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/9/1976
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|110.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 4:58 PM
|Court Case
|309189
|Charge Description
|Assault, Simple
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Greene, Melanie Mims
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/28/1968
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 10:58 PM
|Court Case
|35599
|Charge Description
|Awdw
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Guess, Forest Glenn Junior
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/5/1962
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 11:06 PM
|Court Case
|188855
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Guinn, Heather Renee
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/1/1979
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 6:44 PM
|Court Case
|849
|Charge Description
|License, Driving While Revoked
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Hutchins, Michael Douglas
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1968
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|155.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 1:18 PM
|Court Case
|22939
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$4,000.00
|Name
|James, Laura Deann
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/11/1988
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|125.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 4:23 AM
|Court Case
|312543
|Charge Description
|DWI
|Bond Amount
|$26,000.00
|Name
|Linart, Joshua David
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/10/1979
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 11:33 PM
|Court Case
|312547
|Charge Description
|DWI
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Merriman, Bobby Ray Junior
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/28/1972
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|185.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 8:41 PM
|Court Case
|134421
|Charge Description
|Resist Public Officer
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Moore, Danny Ray Junior
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/12/1993
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 1:16 AM
|Court Case
|256990
|Charge Description
|Firearm, Possess, Felon
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Rowland, James Jimmy Jess
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/20/1989
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 4:48 PM
|Court Case
|139298
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Felony
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Ryan, Joe Holland Second
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/17/1987
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 5:12 AM
|Court Case
|236433
|Charge Description
|Break/ Enter
|Bond Amount
|$25,000.00
|Name
|Seate, Wesley Christian
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/1/1992
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|190.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 4:29 PM
|Court Case
|312545
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Smith, Lisa Marie
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/25/1984
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|125.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 9:16 AM
|Court Case
|311654
|Charge Description
|Failure to Comply
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Starnes, Christopher Thomas
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/1978
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|145.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 4:02 AM
|Court Case
|2013
|Charge Description
|Assault, Simple
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00
|Name
|Thompson, Samjuan Leyken
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1989
|Height
|6′ 3"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 1:02 AM
|Court Case
|275043
|Charge Description
|Threat, Communicate
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Wallington, Bryce Prince
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/21/1997
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 3:22 AM
|Court Case
|306006
|Charge Description
|Marijuana, Manufacture
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00
|Name
|Williams, Kwanissda
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/4/1970
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|4/23/2017 1:51 AM
|Court Case
|290646
|Charge Description
|Assault, Government Official
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00