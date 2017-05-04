Gaston County Arrests and Mugshots 05-04-2017

Warning
|Name
|Alexander, Amanda Michelle
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1984
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 6:52 PM
|Court Case
|257964
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$21,000.00
|Name
|Bacchus, Anthony Sean
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/4/1996
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 10:28 AM
|Court Case
|308732
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Beam, Tiffany Nicole
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/23/1990
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|120.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 9:04 PM
|Court Case
|229625
|Charge Description
|School Attendance Law Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Beatty, Darnell Keith
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/14/1968
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 1:47 PM
|Court Case
|312679
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$500.00
|Name
|Beck, Danny Lee
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1986
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|155.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 4:23 PM
|Court Case
|90152
|Charge Description
|Failure to Comply
|Bond Amount
|$420.00
|Name
|Bell, Angelia Geneva
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/12/1990
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 12:17 PM
|Court Case
|191121
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$30,000.00
|Name
|Bradley, Marsha K
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1985
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 10:01 PM
|Court Case
|24170
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$24,000.00
|Name
|Carringer, Ashley Rene
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/23/1990
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|100.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 3:53 PM
|Court Case
|203117
|Charge Description
|Heroin, Possess w/Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Cooper, Candice Marie
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/7/1992
|Height
|5′ 1"
|Weight
|145.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 8:48 AM
|Court Case
|234556
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Cothern, Sharon Samantha
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1982
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|280.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 3:48 PM
|Court Case
|51149
|Charge Description
|Financial Identity Fraud
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Deese, Michael Anthony
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/6/1964
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 6:45 PM
|Court Case
|22619
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$310.00
|Name
|Donahoo, Iain Dante
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/27/1999
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 1:24 PM
|Court Case
|312678
|Charge Description
|Sch VI, Possess
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Fuentes-Young, Lisa Kirby
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/13/1975
|Height
|5′ 1"
|Weight
|115.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 5:13 PM
|Court Case
|194332
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$3,500.00
|Name
|Funderburk, Christopher Mark
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/10/1970
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 4:05 PM
|Court Case
|217917
|Charge Description
|Injury, Personal Property
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Gordon, Rodney Shane
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/19/1988
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 2:20 PM
|Court Case
|224017
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Haynie, Hunter Dalton
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1999
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 4:34 PM
|Court Case
|312682
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Hayward, Kelli Leigh
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/17/1971
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|125.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 10:20 PM
|Court Case
|311665
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$3,000.00
|Name
|Henderson, Richard James
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/6/1962
|Height
|6′ 4"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 4:55 PM
|Court Case
|16304
|Charge Description
|Possess Stolen Firearm
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Hilton, Lemuel Franklin Junior
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1947
|Height
|6′ 3"
|Weight
|195.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 3:13 PM
|Court Case
|226598
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Homesley, Kayla Deann
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/21/1994
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 4:44 PM
|Court Case
|278274
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Ikard, Marquez Jayshun-jerome
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/28/1996
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 12:30 AM
|Court Case
|312670
|Charge Description
|Police Report, False
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Johnson, Christopher Lamont
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/1981
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|195.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 12:37 PM
|Court Case
|312677
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Employee
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Jones, Sonny Edward
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/25/1970
|Height
|6′ 8"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 1:51 PM
|Court Case
|263755
|Charge Description
|Habeas Corpus
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Kolodny, Benjamin Graham
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/7/1999
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 10:49 AM
|Court Case
|312675
|Charge Description
|Weapon, Possess, Aid Minor, Educational Property
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Logeais, Wade Charles
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/13/1970
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 1:41 PM
|Court Case
|43335
|Charge Description
|School Attendance Law Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Lowery, Christopher Lynn
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/7/1984
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|220.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 4:15 PM
|Court Case
|312681
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Marian, Rosianu
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/30/1972
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|240.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 12:36 AM
|Court Case
|312671
|Charge Description
|Possess Stolen Property
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Medlin, Brian Edward
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/11/1977
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|205.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 6:27 AM
|Court Case
|75736
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Merandi, David Christopher
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/17/1950
|Height
|6′ 3"
|Weight
|185.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 3:40 PM
|Court Case
|312680
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$16,000.00
|Name
|Messer, Austin Lee
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/8/1997
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 12:01 PM
|Court Case
|297802
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$150,000.00
|Name
|Montgomery, Michael John
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/16/1980
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|190.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 9:27 PM
|Court Case
|312685
|Charge Description
|DWI
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Moran, Adam Marley
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1999
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 12:03 PM
|Court Case
|311163
|Charge Description
|Weapon, Possess, Aid Minor, Educational Property
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Phillips, Erika Faith
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/23/1995
|Height
|5′ 3"
|Weight
|115.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 4:43 PM
|Court Case
|277841
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Proctor, Mellissa Elaine
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/6/1974
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 10:12 AM
|Court Case
|312672
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Quinn, Christopher Wylie
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1979
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 1:38 AM
|Court Case
|188159
|Charge Description
|Resist Public Officer
|Bond Amount
|$13,000.00
|Name
|Rikard, Adam Todd
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/11/1978
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 2:29 AM
|Court Case
|17289
|Charge Description
|Financial Identity Fraud
|Bond Amount
|$63,003.99
|Name
|Robertson, Benshawn Theron
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/23/1995
|Height
|6′ 4"
|Weight
|215.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 1:16 PM
|Court Case
|292119
|Charge Description
|Robbery, Dangerous Weapon
|Bond Amount
|$125,000.00
|Name
|Sinagra, Justin Ray
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/22/1983
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 5:04 PM
|Court Case
|288276
|Charge Description
|Cruelty to Animals
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Six, James Wesley
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/23/1994
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 5:56 AM
|Court Case
|290648
|Charge Description
|Assault by Strangulation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Sledge, Janaisa Anate
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/27/1995
|Height
|5′ 3"
|Weight
|210.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 11:22 AM
|Court Case
|312676
|Charge Description
|Robbery, Dangerous Weapon
|Bond Amount
|$50,000.00
|Name
|Snider, William D
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/1/1991
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 4:24 PM
|Court Case
|181917
|Charge Description
|Failure to Comply
|Bond Amount
|$285.00
|Name
|Sturgues, Quartus Shimel
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1994
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 9:43 AM
|Court Case
|270723
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Theel, Floyd Alden Junior
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/1/1956
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 11:13 PM
|Court Case
|132060
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEA CT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Trotter, James David
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/6/1972
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|190.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 4:01 AM
|Court Case
|36478
|Charge Description
|DWI
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Waldrop, Ricky Dale Junior
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/9/1984
|Height
|6′ 4"
|Weight
|230.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 2:41 PM
|Court Case
|286523
|Charge Description
|Trespass, Domestic Criminal
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|White, Ricky William Junior
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/26/1989
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 11:25 AM
|Court Case
|183046
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Willard, Brittany Nicole
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/25/1992
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|131.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 3:18 PM
|Court Case
|312063
|Charge Description
|Crime Against Nature
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Williams, Alexis Shante
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/22/1987
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|185.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 7:39 PM
|Court Case
|312684
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Felony
|Bond Amount
|$12,000.00
|Name
|Williams, Randy Dean
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/5/1966
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 7:40 PM
|Court Case
|31398
|Charge Description
|Intoxicated and Disruptive
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Woods, Traikelum Jamal
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/2000
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|120.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 1:40 PM
|Court Case
|311535
|Charge Description
|Sch VI, Possess
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Wright, David T
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1963
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/4/2017 7:19 AM
|Court Case
|11465
|Charge Description
|Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Bond Amount
|$0.00