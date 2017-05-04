Gaston County Arrests and Mugshots 05-04-2017 Name Alexander, Amanda Michelle Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/2/1984 Height 5′ 11" Weight 200.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 257964 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $21,000.00 Name Bacchus, Anthony Sean Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/4/1996 Height 6′ 1" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 308732 Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount $10,000.00 Name Beam, Tiffany Nicole Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/23/1990 Height 5′ 6" Weight 120.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 229625 Charge Description School Attendance Law Violation Bond Amount $0.00 Name Beatty, Darnell Keith Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/14/1968 Height 5′ 9" Weight 175.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312679 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $500.00 Name Beck, Danny Lee Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/25/1986 Height 5′ 7" Weight 155.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 90152 Charge Description Failure to Comply Bond Amount $420.00 Name Bell, Angelia Geneva Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/12/1990 Height 5′ 2" Weight 140.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 191121 Charge Description Probation Violation, M Bond Amount $30,000.00 Name Bradley, Marsha K Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/22/1985 Height 5′ 7" Weight 130.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 24170 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $24,000.00 Name Carringer, Ashley Rene Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/23/1990 Height 5′ 2" Weight 100.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 203117 Charge Description Heroin, Possess w/Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Bond Amount $0.00 Name Cooper, Candice Marie Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/7/1992 Height 5′ 1" Weight 145.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 234556 Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount $0.00 Name Cothern, Sharon Samantha Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/26/1982 Height 5′ 6" Weight 280.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 51149 Charge Description Financial Identity Fraud Bond Amount $0.00 Name Deese, Michael Anthony Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/6/1964 Height 6′ 1" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 22619 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $310.00 Name Donahoo, Iain Dante Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/27/1999 Height 5′ 8" Weight 165.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312678 Charge Description Sch VI, Possess Bond Amount $0.00 Name Fuentes-Young, Lisa Kirby Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/13/1975 Height 5′ 1" Weight 115.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 194332 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $3,500.00 Name Funderburk, Christopher Mark Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/10/1970 Height 5′ 10" Weight 175.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 217917 Charge Description Injury, Personal Property Bond Amount $0.00 Name Gordon, Rodney Shane Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/19/1988 Height 5′ 11" Weight 160.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 224017 Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE Bond Amount $0.00 Name Haynie, Hunter Dalton Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/22/1999 Height 5′ 10" Weight 180.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312682 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount $0.00 Name Hayward, Kelli Leigh Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/17/1971 Height 5′ 2" Weight 125.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 311665 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $3,000.00 Name Henderson, Richard James Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/6/1962 Height 6′ 4" Weight 175.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 16304 Charge Description Possess Stolen Firearm Bond Amount $0.00 Name Hilton, Lemuel Franklin Junior Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/17/1947 Height 6′ 3" Weight 195.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 226598 Charge Description Assault, Female Bond Amount $10,000.00 Name Homesley, Kayla Deann Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/21/1994 Height 5′ 7" Weight 165.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 278274 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount $0.00 Name Ikard, Marquez Jayshun-jerome Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/28/1996 Height 5′ 4" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312670 Charge Description Police Report, False Bond Amount $0.00 Name Johnson, Christopher Lamont Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/21/1981 Height 5′ 9" Weight 195.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312677 Charge Description Larceny, Employee Bond Amount $0.00 Name Jones, Sonny Edward Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/25/1970 Height 6′ 8" Weight 170.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 263755 Charge Description Habeas Corpus Bond Amount $0.00 Name Kolodny, Benjamin Graham Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/7/1999 Height 5′ 10" Weight 170.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312675 Charge Description Weapon, Possess, Aid Minor, Educational Property Bond Amount $0.00 Name Logeais, Wade Charles Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/13/1970 Height 5′ 10" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 43335 Charge Description School Attendance Law Violation Bond Amount $0.00 Name Lowery, Christopher Lynn Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/7/1984 Height 5′ 10" Weight 220.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312681 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $0.00 Name Marian, Rosianu Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/30/1972 Height 5′ 8" Weight 240.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312671 Charge Description Possess Stolen Property Bond Amount $10,000.00 Name Medlin, Brian Edward Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/11/1977 Height 6′ 0" Weight 205.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 75736 Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $5,000.00 Name Merandi, David Christopher Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/17/1950 Height 6′ 3" Weight 185.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312680 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $16,000.00 Name Messer, Austin Lee Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/8/1997 Height 5′ 8" Weight 170.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 297802 Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount $150,000.00 Name Montgomery, Michael John Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/16/1980 Height 5′ 7" Weight 190.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312685 Charge Description DWI Bond Amount $0.00 Name Moran, Adam Marley Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/9/1999 Height 6′ 1" Weight 165.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 311163 Charge Description Weapon, Possess, Aid Minor, Educational Property Bond Amount $10,000.00 Name Phillips, Erika Faith Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/23/1995 Height 5′ 3" Weight 115.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 277841 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $0.00 Name Proctor, Mellissa Elaine Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/6/1974 Height 5′ 2" Weight 140.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312672 Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M) Bond Amount $1,000.00 Name Quinn, Christopher Wylie Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/29/1979 Height 5′ 9" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 188159 Charge Description Resist Public Officer Bond Amount $13,000.00 Name Rikard, Adam Todd Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/11/1978 Height 5′ 10" Weight 175.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 17289 Charge Description Financial Identity Fraud Bond Amount $63,003.99 Name Robertson, Benshawn Theron Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/23/1995 Height 6′ 4" Weight 215.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 292119 Charge Description Robbery, Dangerous Weapon Bond Amount $125,000.00 Name Sinagra, Justin Ray Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/22/1983 Height 5′ 9" Weight 170.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 288276 Charge Description Cruelty to Animals Bond Amount $0.00 Name Six, James Wesley Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/23/1994 Height 6′ 1" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 290648 Charge Description Assault by Strangulation Bond Amount $0.00 Name Sledge, Janaisa Anate Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/27/1995 Height 5′ 3" Weight 210.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312676 Charge Description Robbery, Dangerous Weapon Bond Amount $50,000.00 Name Snider, William D Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/1/1991 Height 5′ 8" Weight 130.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 181917 Charge Description Failure to Comply Bond Amount $285.00 Name Sturgues, Quartus Shimel Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/31/1994 Height 5′ 7" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 270723 Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $0.00 Name Theel, Floyd Alden Junior Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/1/1956 Height 5′ 9" Weight 180.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 132060 Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEA CT COMPO Bond Amount $10,000.00 Name Trotter, James David Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/6/1972 Height 5′ 10" Weight 190.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 36478 Charge Description DWI Bond Amount $0.00 Name Waldrop, Ricky Dale Junior Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/9/1984 Height 6′ 4" Weight 230.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 286523 Charge Description Trespass, Domestic Criminal Bond Amount $5,000.00 Name White, Ricky William Junior Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/26/1989 Height 6′ 2" Weight 170.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 183046 Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount $0.00 Name Willard, Brittany Nicole Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/25/1992 Height 5′ 2" Weight 131.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312063 Charge Description Crime Against Nature Bond Amount $10,000.00 Name Williams, Alexis Shante Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/22/1987 Height 6′ 0" Weight 185.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312684 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Felony Bond Amount $12,000.00 Name Williams, Randy Dean Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/5/1966 Height 5′ 6" Weight 140.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 31398 Charge Description Intoxicated and Disruptive Bond Amount $0.00 Name Woods, Traikelum Jamal Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/13/2000 Height 5′ 7" Weight 120.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 311535 Charge Description Sch VI, Possess Bond Amount $1,000.00 Name Wright, David T Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/19/1963 Height 5′ 6" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 11465 Charge Description Domestic Violence Protection Order Bond 