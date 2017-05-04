Gaston County Arrests and Mugshots 05-04-2017

May 4, 2017

Name Alexander, Amanda Michelle
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1984
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 6:52 PM
Court Case 257964
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $21,000.00

Name Bacchus, Anthony Sean
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/4/1996
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 10:28 AM
Court Case 308732
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Beam, Tiffany Nicole
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/23/1990
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 120.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 9:04 PM
Court Case 229625
Charge Description School Attendance Law Violation
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Beatty, Darnell Keith
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1968
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 1:47 PM
Court Case 312679
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $500.00

Name Beck, Danny Lee
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1986
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 155.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 4:23 PM
Court Case 90152
Charge Description Failure to Comply
Bond Amount $420.00

Name Bell, Angelia Geneva
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/12/1990
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 12:17 PM
Court Case 191121
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $30,000.00

Name Bradley, Marsha K
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1985
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 130.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 10:01 PM
Court Case 24170
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $24,000.00

Name Carringer, Ashley Rene
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/23/1990
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 100.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 3:53 PM
Court Case 203117
Charge Description Heroin, Possess w/Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Cooper, Candice Marie
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/7/1992
Height 5′ 1"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 8:48 AM
Court Case 234556
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Cothern, Sharon Samantha
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1982
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 280.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 3:48 PM
Court Case 51149
Charge Description Financial Identity Fraud
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Deese, Michael Anthony
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/6/1964
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 6:45 PM
Court Case 22619
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $310.00

Name Donahoo, Iain Dante
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/27/1999
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 1:24 PM
Court Case 312678
Charge Description Sch VI, Possess
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Fuentes-Young, Lisa Kirby
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/13/1975
Height 5′ 1"
Weight 115.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 5:13 PM
Court Case 194332
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $3,500.00

Name Funderburk, Christopher Mark
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/10/1970
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 4:05 PM
Court Case 217917
Charge Description Injury, Personal Property
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Gordon, Rodney Shane
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/19/1988
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 2:20 PM
Court Case 224017
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Haynie, Hunter Dalton
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1999
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 4:34 PM
Court Case 312682
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Hayward, Kelli Leigh
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/1971
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 125.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 10:20 PM
Court Case 311665
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $3,000.00

Name Henderson, Richard James
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/6/1962
Height 6′ 4"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 4:55 PM
Court Case 16304
Charge Description Possess Stolen Firearm
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Hilton, Lemuel Franklin Junior
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1947
Height 6′ 3"
Weight 195.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 3:13 PM
Court Case 226598
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Homesley, Kayla Deann
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/21/1994
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 4:44 PM
Court Case 278274
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Ikard, Marquez Jayshun-jerome
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/28/1996
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 12:30 AM
Court Case 312670
Charge Description Police Report, False
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Johnson, Christopher Lamont
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/1981
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 195.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 12:37 PM
Court Case 312677
Charge Description Larceny, Employee
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Jones, Sonny Edward
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/25/1970
Height 6′ 8"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 1:51 PM
Court Case 263755
Charge Description Habeas Corpus
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Kolodny, Benjamin Graham
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/7/1999
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 10:49 AM
Court Case 312675
Charge Description Weapon, Possess, Aid Minor, Educational Property
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Logeais, Wade Charles
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1970
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 1:41 PM
Court Case 43335
Charge Description School Attendance Law Violation
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Lowery, Christopher Lynn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/7/1984
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 220.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 4:15 PM
Court Case 312681
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Marian, Rosianu
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/30/1972
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 240.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 12:36 AM
Court Case 312671
Charge Description Possess Stolen Property
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Medlin, Brian Edward
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/1977
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 205.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 6:27 AM
Court Case 75736
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Merandi, David Christopher
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/17/1950
Height 6′ 3"
Weight 185.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 3:40 PM
Court Case 312680
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $16,000.00

Name Messer, Austin Lee
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/8/1997
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 12:01 PM
Court Case 297802
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $150,000.00

Name Montgomery, Michael John
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/16/1980
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 190.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 9:27 PM
Court Case 312685
Charge Description DWI
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Moran, Adam Marley
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1999
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 12:03 PM
Court Case 311163
Charge Description Weapon, Possess, Aid Minor, Educational Property
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Phillips, Erika Faith
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/23/1995
Height 5′ 3"
Weight 115.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 4:43 PM
Court Case 277841
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Proctor, Mellissa Elaine
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/6/1974
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 10:12 AM
Court Case 312672
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount $1,000.00

Name Quinn, Christopher Wylie
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/1979
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 1:38 AM
Court Case 188159
Charge Description Resist Public Officer
Bond Amount $13,000.00

Name Rikard, Adam Todd
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/11/1978
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 2:29 AM
Court Case 17289
Charge Description Financial Identity Fraud
Bond Amount $63,003.99

Name Robertson, Benshawn Theron
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/23/1995
Height 6′ 4"
Weight 215.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 1:16 PM
Court Case 292119
Charge Description Robbery, Dangerous Weapon
Bond Amount $125,000.00

Name Sinagra, Justin Ray
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/22/1983
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 5:04 PM
Court Case 288276
Charge Description Cruelty to Animals
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Six, James Wesley
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/23/1994
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 5:56 AM
Court Case 290648
Charge Description Assault by Strangulation
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Sledge, Janaisa Anate
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/27/1995
Height 5′ 3"
Weight 210.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 11:22 AM
Court Case 312676
Charge Description Robbery, Dangerous Weapon
Bond Amount $50,000.00

Name Snider, William D
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/1/1991
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 130.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 4:24 PM
Court Case 181917
Charge Description Failure to Comply
Bond Amount $285.00

Name Sturgues, Quartus Shimel
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1994
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 9:43 AM
Court Case 270723
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Theel, Floyd Alden Junior
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/1/1956
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 11:13 PM
Court Case 132060
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEA CT COMPO
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Trotter, James David
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/6/1972
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 190.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 4:01 AM
Court Case 36478
Charge Description DWI
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Waldrop, Ricky Dale Junior
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/9/1984
Height 6′ 4"
Weight 230.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 2:41 PM
Court Case 286523
Charge Description Trespass, Domestic Criminal
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name White, Ricky William Junior
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/26/1989
Height 6′ 2"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 11:25 AM
Court Case 183046
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Willard, Brittany Nicole
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/25/1992
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 131.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 3:18 PM
Court Case 312063
Charge Description Crime Against Nature
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Williams, Alexis Shante
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/22/1987
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 185.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 7:39 PM
Court Case 312684
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Felony
Bond Amount $12,000.00

Name Williams, Randy Dean
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/5/1966
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 7:40 PM
Court Case 31398
Charge Description Intoxicated and Disruptive
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Woods, Traikelum Jamal
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/13/2000
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 120.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 1:40 PM
Court Case 311535
Charge Description Sch VI, Possess
Bond Amount $1,000.00

Name Wright, David T
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1963
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 5/4/2017 7:19 AM
Court Case 11465
Charge Description Domestic Violence Protection Order
Bond Amount $0.00
