Gaston County Arrests and Mugshots 05-11-2017

|Name
|Accurso, Richard Lawrence Third
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/21/1993
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 3:09 PM
|Court Case
|296283
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Austin, Angela Rose
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/4/1981
|Height
|5′ 3"
|Weight
|98.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 7:57 PM
|Court Case
|14372
|Charge Description
|School Attendance Law Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Black, Charles Willie Junior
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/1/1966
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|205.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 12:28 PM
|Court Case
|312757
|Charge Description
|Habeas Corpus
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Black, Jerry Alvin Third
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/25/1990
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|210.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 1:51 PM
|Court Case
|185786
|Charge Description
|Firearm, Possess, Felon
|Bond Amount
|$50,000.00
|Name
|Bumgardner, Shelly Cole
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/3/1983
|Height
|5′ 3"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 3:44 PM
|Court Case
|28292
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT PROSTITUTION 2ND/SUB
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Campbell, Clayton Ray
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/12/1993
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 2:10 PM
|Court Case
|294757
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$50,000.00
|Name
|Cathey, Gerald Lee
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/23/1956
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 3:56 PM
|Court Case
|312762
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, Other County, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Cook, Margaret Furr
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/15/1971
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 10:06 PM
|Court Case
|20983
|Charge Description
|Prostitution, Solicit
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00
|Name
|Cooper, Damoris Lamar
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/29/1990
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|250.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 11:31 PM
|Court Case
|312765
|Charge Description
|Break/ Enter, Motor Vehicle
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Creel, Kenneth Ray
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/1966
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|230.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 2:26 PM
|Court Case
|180437
|Charge Description
|Sex Offense, 1st Degree
|Bond Amount
|$1,000,000.00
|Name
|Ellis, Shakishia Crystal
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/18/1990
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|121.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 6:45 PM
|Court Case
|255712
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT PROSTITUTION 2ND/SUB
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Epps, Allen
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/7/1974
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 1:14 PM
|Court Case
|264641
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$50,000.00
|Name
|Ferguson, Ruby Ann
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/9/1956
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|149.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 10:03 PM
|Court Case
|310943
|Charge Description
|Prostitution, Solicit
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Fletcher, James Wesley
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/17/1994
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 8:10 PM
|Court Case
|285906
|Charge Description
|Obtain Property False Pretense
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Foster, Stella Leanne
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/21/1994
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|105.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 3:55 PM
|Court Case
|312761
|Charge Description
|Assault, Simple
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Freeman, Kathryn Loretta
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/24/1986
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 11:15 AM
|Court Case
|312752
|Charge Description
|Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Friday, Quonisha Lashawn
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/11/1990
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|220.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 11:36 AM
|Court Case
|270654
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|$15,572.00
|Name
|Harbin, Scotty Lee
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/29/1991
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|240.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 11:19 PM
|Court Case
|268020
|Charge Description
|Trespass, 2nd Degree
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00
|Name
|Harvell, Dennis Max
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/24/1972
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|240.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 3:35 AM
|Court Case
|312751
|Charge Description
|DWI
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Hewitt, Timothy Ray
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/29/1980
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|215.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 5:52 PM
|Court Case
|1135
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|$25,000.00
|Name
|Honeycutt, Tory Lee
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/24/1980
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 11:41 AM
|Court Case
|287643
|Charge Description
|License, Driving While Revoked
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Hughes, Jason James
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/19/1977
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|158.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 12:53 AM
|Court Case
|9525
|Charge Description
|Parole Warrant
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Jacobs, Susan Marie
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/23/1980
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|100.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 6:04 PM
|Court Case
|15570
|Charge Description
|Prostitution, Solicit
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Keese, Jeffrey Brian
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/8/1980
|Height
|6′ 4"
|Weight
|225.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 1:36 PM
|Court Case
|15532
|Charge Description
|DWI
|Bond Amount
|$30,000.00
|Name
|Keese, Teresa Lynn
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/18/1983
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 3:17 PM
|Court Case
|271423
|Charge Description
|Sch II , Possess
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Leach, Travis Orlando
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/10/1982
|Height
|6′ 6"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 5:50 PM
|Court Case
|47973
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Ledford, Colby Davin
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1994
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 1:02 PM
|Court Case
|312758
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$2,000.00
|Name
|Lee, Rebekah Judith
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/25/1992
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 12:10 PM
|Court Case
|210491
|Charge Description
|Sch II , Possess
|Bond Amount
|$50,000.00
|Name
|Mackins, Laura Lynn
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/14/1984
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|210.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 12:35 AM
|Court Case
|306667
|Charge Description
|Extradition/Fugitive Other State
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Mattox, Samar Tyrick
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/4/1990
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|120.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 1:23 PM
|Court Case
|311884
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$25,000.00
|Name
|McCarver, Justin Lee
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/8/1982
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 4:30 PM
|Court Case
|22984
|Charge Description
|Habeas Corpus
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|McCaskill, Ronald Duran
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/7/1984
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 6:48 PM
|Court Case
|40944
|Charge Description
|Cocaine,Possess w/ Intent Sell/Deliver
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|McCorkle, Chyna Zhana
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/6/1995
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|203.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 2:41 PM
|Court Case
|294694
|Charge Description
|Assault, Simple
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Murdock, Lisa Ann
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/21/1980
|Height
|5′ 1"
|Weight
|225.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 3:43 PM
|Court Case
|29053
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT PROSTITUTION 2ND/SUB
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Myers, Chris Deshawn
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1993
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|120.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 12:59 PM
|Court Case
|286978
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$8,000.00
|Name
|Oliver, James Ryan
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/15/1989
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 11:54 AM
|Court Case
|308645
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Owens, Jack Lamont
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1958
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 9:19 PM
|Court Case
|312764
|Charge Description
|Awdw
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Partlow, Kenya Deshay
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1999
|Height
|5′ 3"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 12:01 PM
|Court Case
|301773
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Peppler, Zachary Lee
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/25/1994
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|145.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 1:40 AM
|Court Case
|312749
|Charge Description
|Heroin, Possess
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Perkins, Damian Omar
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/23/1997
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 1:25 PM
|Court Case
|289666
|Charge Description
|True Bill of Indictment
|Bond Amount
|$25,000.00
|Name
|Putnam, Angelous Mae
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/6/1968
|Height
|5′ 0"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 2:15 PM
|Court Case
|7159
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEA CT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Queen, Tiffany Lashay
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/19/1990
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|155.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 3:10 AM
|Court Case
|272550
|Charge Description
|Threat, Communicate
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Quinn, Connie Kay
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/14/1970
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 9:47 PM
|Court Case
|17879
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT PROSTITUTION 2ND/SUB
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Ragan, Amber Dawn
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/26/1993
|Height
|5′ 1"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 5:51 PM
|Court Case
|249768
|Charge Description
|Prostitution, Solicit
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Riddle, Melissa Thomason
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/7/1965
|Height
|5′ 3"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 5:03 PM
|Court Case
|298994
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Sadler, William Joseph
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1981
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 4:14 PM
|Court Case
|82971
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Smith, Jeannie Rena
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1968
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|105.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 5:17 PM
|Court Case
|194183
|Charge Description
|Prostitution, Solicit
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Stamey, Sharon Rose
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1978
|Height
|5′ 0"
|Weight
|110.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 4:30 PM
|Court Case
|370
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$6,462.00
|Name
|Tinley, Brendan Eugene
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/20/1996
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|155.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 1:12 AM
|Court Case
|284485
|Charge Description
|Sch II , Possess
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Tyler, Jackson Suddreth
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/30/1996
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 12:21 PM
|Court Case
|312756
|Charge Description
|Habeas Corpus
|Bond Amount
|$178,500.00
|Name
|Wilkins, Tilissa Michelle
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/1978
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 6:09 PM
|Court Case
|312763
|Charge Description
|Prostitution, Solicit
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Woodard, Monica Lea
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/24/1970
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 7:54 PM
|Court Case
|141622
|Charge Description
|Injury, Personal Property
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Wooten, Danny Lamar
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/3/1975
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|5/11/2017 9:57 AM
|Court Case
|39614
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|$0.00