Gaston County Arrests and Mugshots 05-11-2017 Name Accurso, Richard Lawrence Third Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/21/1993 Height 5′ 8" Weight 180.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 296283 Charge Description Probation Violation, M Bond Amount $0.00 Name Austin, Angela Rose Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/4/1981 Height 5′ 3" Weight 98.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 14372 Charge Description School Attendance Law Violation Bond Amount $0.00 Name Black, Charles Willie Junior Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/1/1966 Height 5′ 9" Weight 205.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312757 Charge Description Habeas Corpus Bond Amount $0.00 Name Black, Jerry Alvin Third Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/25/1990 Height 5′ 7" Weight 210.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 185786 Charge Description Firearm, Possess, Felon Bond Amount $50,000.00 Name Bumgardner, Shelly Cole Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/3/1983 Height 5′ 3" Weight 200.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 28292 Charge Description SOLICIT PROSTITUTION 2ND/SUB Bond Amount $1,000.00 Name Campbell, Clayton Ray Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/12/1993 Height 5′ 7" Weight 140.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 294757 Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount $50,000.00 Name Cathey, Gerald Lee Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/23/1956 Height 5′ 10" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312762 Charge Description Probation Violation, Other County, M Bond Amount $0.00 Name Cook, Margaret Furr Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/15/1971 Height 6′ 0" Weight 140.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 20983 Charge Description Prostitution, Solicit Bond Amount $2,500.00 Name Cooper, Damoris Lamar Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/29/1990 Height 6′ 2" Weight 250.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312765 Charge Description Break/ Enter, Motor Vehicle Bond Amount $5,000.00 Name Creel, Kenneth Ray Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/21/1966 Height 5′ 9" Weight 230.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 180437 Charge Description Sex Offense, 1st Degree Bond Amount $1,000,000.00 Name Ellis, Shakishia Crystal Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/18/1990 Height 5′ 2" Weight 121.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 255712 Charge Description SOLICIT PROSTITUTION 2ND/SUB Bond Amount $1,000.00 Name Epps, Allen Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/7/1974 Height 5′ 11" Weight 170.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 264641 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $50,000.00 Name Ferguson, Ruby Ann Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/9/1956 Height 5′ 2" Weight 149.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 310943 Charge Description Prostitution, Solicit Bond Amount $1,000.00 Name Fletcher, James Wesley Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/17/1994 Height 5′ 9" Weight 170.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 285906 Charge Description Obtain Property False Pretense Bond Amount $0.00 Name Foster, Stella Leanne Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/21/1994 Height 5′ 6" Weight 105.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312761 Charge Description Assault, Simple Bond Amount $0.00 Name Freeman, Kathryn Loretta Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/24/1986 Height 5′ 4" Weight 180.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312752 Charge Description Domestic Violence Protection Order Bond Amount $0.00 Name Friday, Quonisha Lashawn Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/11/1990 Height 5′ 9" Weight 220.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 270654 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount $15,572.00 Name Harbin, Scotty Lee Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/29/1991 Height 6′ 1" Weight 240.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 268020 Charge Description Trespass, 2nd Degree Bond Amount $2,500.00 Name Harvell, Dennis Max Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/24/1972 Height 5′ 9" Weight 240.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312751 Charge Description DWI Bond Amount $0.00 Name Hewitt, Timothy Ray Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/29/1980 Height 6′ 0" Weight 215.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 1135 Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE Bond Amount $25,000.00 Name Honeycutt, Tory Lee Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/24/1980 Height 5′ 10" Weight 200.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 287643 Charge Description License, Driving While Revoked Bond Amount $0.00 Name Hughes, Jason James Arrest Type DOB 9/19/1977 Height 5′ 9" Weight 158.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 9525 Charge Description Parole Warrant Bond Amount $0.00 Name Jacobs, Susan Marie Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/23/1980 Height 5′ 2" Weight 100.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 15570 Charge Description Prostitution, Solicit Bond Amount $0.00 Name Keese, Jeffrey Brian Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/8/1980 Height 6′ 4" Weight 225.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 15532 Charge Description DWI Bond Amount $30,000.00 Name Keese, Teresa Lynn Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/18/1983 Height 5′ 7" Weight 200.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 271423 Charge Description Sch II , Possess Bond Amount $1,000.00 Name Leach, Travis Orlando Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/10/1982 Height 6′ 6" Weight 180.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 47973 Charge Description Assault, Female Bond Amount $0.00 Name Ledford, Colby Davin Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/19/1994 Height 5′ 5" Weight 200.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312758 Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $2,000.00 Name Lee, Rebekah Judith Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/25/1992 Height 5′ 6" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 210491 Charge Description Sch II , Possess Bond Amount $50,000.00 Name Mackins, Laura Lynn Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/14/1984 Height 5′ 10" Weight 210.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 306667 Charge Description Extradition/Fugitive Other State Bond Amount $0.00 Name Mattox, Samar Tyrick Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/4/1990 Height 5′ 7" Weight 120.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 311884 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $25,000.00 Name McCarver, Justin Lee Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/8/1982 Height 6′ 1" Weight 180.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 22984 Charge Description Habeas Corpus Bond Amount $0.00 Name McCaskill, Ronald Duran Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/7/1984 Height 5′ 8" Weight 165.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 40944 Charge Description Cocaine,Possess w/ Intent Sell/Deliver Bond Amount $10,000.00 Name McCorkle, Chyna Zhana Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/6/1995 Height 5′ 2" Weight 203.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 294694 Charge Description Assault, Simple Bond Amount $0.00 Name Murdock, Lisa Ann Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/21/1980 Height 5′ 1" Weight 225.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 29053 Charge Description SOLICIT PROSTITUTION 2ND/SUB Bond Amount $5,000.00 Name Myers, Chris Deshawn Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/27/1993 Height 5′ 6" Weight 120.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 286978 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $8,000.00 Name Oliver, James Ryan Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/15/1989 Height 6′ 0" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 308645 Charge Description Probation Violation, M Bond Amount $0.00 Name Owens, Jack Lamont Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/17/1958 Height 6′ 0" Weight 200.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312764 Charge Description Awdw Bond Amount $10,000.00 Name Partlow, Kenya Deshay Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/22/1999 Height 5′ 3" Weight 160.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 301773 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $5,000.00 Name Peppler, Zachary Lee Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/25/1994 Height 5′ 7" Weight 145.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312749 Charge Description Heroin, Possess Bond Amount $0.00 Name Perkins, Damian Omar Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/23/1997 Height 6′ 1" Weight 160.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 289666 Charge Description True Bill of Indictment Bond Amount $25,000.00 Name Putnam, Angelous Mae Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/6/1968 Height 5′ 0" Weight 170.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 7159 Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEA CT COMPO Bond Amount $0.00 Name Queen, Tiffany Lashay Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/19/1990 Height 5′ 5" Weight 155.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 272550 Charge Description Threat, Communicate Bond Amount $0.00 Name Quinn, Connie Kay Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/14/1970 Height 5′ 2" Weight 165.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 17879 Charge Description SOLICIT PROSTITUTION 2ND/SUB Bond Amount $10,000.00 Name Ragan, Amber Dawn Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/26/1993 Height 5′ 1" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 249768 Charge Description Prostitution, Solicit Bond Amount $1,000.00 Name Riddle, Melissa Thomason Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/7/1965 Height 5′ 3" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 298994 Charge Description Probation Violation, M Bond Amount $0.00 Name Sadler, William Joseph Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/12/1981 Height 5′ 8" Weight 160.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 82971 Charge Description Probation Violation, M Bond Amount $0.00 Name Smith, Jeannie Rena Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/13/1968 Height 5′ 4" Weight 105.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 194183 Charge Description Prostitution, Solicit Bond Amount $1,000.00 Name Stamey, Sharon Rose Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/19/1978 Height 5′ 0" Weight 110.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 370 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $6,462.00 Name Tinley, Brendan Eugene Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/20/1996 Height 5′ 10" Weight 155.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 284485 Charge Description Sch II , Possess Bond Amount $0.00 Name Tyler, Jackson Suddreth Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/30/1996 Height 5′ 11" Weight 150.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312756 Charge Description Habeas Corpus Bond Amount $178,500.00 Name Wilkins, Tilissa Michelle Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/17/1978 Height 5′ 4" Weight 130.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 312763 Charge Description Prostitution, Solicit Bond Amount $0.00 Name Woodard, Monica Lea Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/24/1970 Height 5′ 2" Weight 180.0 lbs Arrest Date Time Court Case 141622 Charge Description Injury, Personal Property Bond Amount $0.00 Name Wooten, Danny Lamar Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/3/1975 Height 6′ 0" Weight 200.0 lbs 