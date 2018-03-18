Gaston County Escaped Inmate Turns Himself In

A Gaston County inmate turned himself in after escaping from a minimum security prison.

The inmate, identified as 41-year-old Thomas Walker, had escaped the premises of the Gaston County Correctional Center on Thursday night. He was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that night. Authorities released his information to the public and asked for help in finding Walker.

Less than 24 hours after his escape, Walker turned himself in to prison officers. He was taken back into custody at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The inmate is expected to be charged in connection to the escape, and will be moved to a higher custody facility.

Walker was set for release in June after being jailed in 2014 for a larceny over $1,000 conviction.