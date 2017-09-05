Gaston County Man Arrested After an Attempted Robbery

A man in Gaston County has been arrested after he attempted to rob a vehicle, but was stopped by two brave neighbors in the area.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night in Gaston County near Neal Hawkins Road. Ralph Warren, a homeowner in the area, awoke to hear a man breaking into his wife’s Mercedes Benz SUV using a fire extinguisher.

Warren, who was only wearing pajamas at the time, rushed out of the home and confronted the thief. The suspect ran from the scene on foot.

Another neighbor in the area heard the disturbance and came out of his home to investigate. Warren shouted at him to grab the suspect who was running his direction, and got into the Mercedes in pursuit.

Warren and his neighbor were able to catch up with the suspect and hold him to the ground. The neighbor, who has a permit for concealed carry, held the suspect at gunpoint until police were able to arrive.

The suspect was identified as Michael Estes. He was arrested and taken to Gaston County Jail where he is being held under a $2,000 secured bond.