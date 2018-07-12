Gaston County Man Arrested After Beating 2-Year-Old

A Gaston County man has been arrested after he beat the 2-year-old daughter of his significant other, causing serious injury.

The suspect, 27-year-old Luis Carlos Ramirez was a live-in boyfriend at the home in Gaston County. Police say he intentionally beat the small child, which resulted in severe injuries. Medical officials said that the child was urinating blood, and had a bruise to the liver as well as bruising on the head and body.

The child was treated and given over to the custody of the Department of Social Services.

Police arrested Ramirez and charged with with intentional child abuse, causing serious physical injury.

This is not the first time Ramirez has been arrested. According to reports, he has also been arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia both in 2017 and 2018, driving with a revoked license, and other various charges. In fact, this is the fifth time that Ramirez has seen the inside of Gaston County Jail.