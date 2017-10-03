Gaston County Man Arrested After DWI Crash

One man was arrested in Gaston County following a DWI crash that injured two.

The accident occurred early in the morning on Monday. According to police, the suspect, 35-year-old Eric Matthew Brown, was involved in a car crash that happened at the intersection of Union New Hope and Union Roads.

When police arrived at the scene of the accident, they found two other people who had been involved in the accident. Both were suffering from injuries relating to the accident. The individuals were transported to the hospital. No other information was available on the condition of the victims.

Brown was also discovered at the scene and was showing signs of being under the influence. According to officers on the scene, an odor of alcohol was detected as well as signs of slow motor skills.

Brown was taken to the magistrate’s office shortly after midnight where tests were conducted to confirm a blood alcohol content that was greater than the legal limit. In North Carolina, the legal limit is .08.

Shortly afterwards, Brown was transported to Gaston County Jail where he was arrested and placed under a $30,000 bond.