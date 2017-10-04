Gaston County Man Arrested for Peeping

A man has been arrested in Gaston County after using his phone to peep on an adolescent.

The incident occurred in a Chick-fil-A bathroom in Belmont on Park Street. According to police, the suspect intentionally left an iPhone in the men’s restroom. He then used the phone to photograph a young male using the restroom.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Cameron Franklin. Franklin was arrested after the incident, and officials confiscated a laptop in addition to the iPhone.

As a result of the incident, Franklin was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of secret peeping.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.