Gaston County Man Arrested For Raping Child

A Gaston County man has been arrested for raping a child.

According to reports, 40-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Heston is now being charged with 19 felony charges for multiple occasions of rape and indecent liberties with a child.

In total, Heston is charged with five counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, six counts of felony statutory rape and sexual offenses for a child that is six years or older, three counts of felony parental role sex offense, and five counts of felony first-degree sexual offense with a child.

Heston was booked into the Gaston County Jail under a $300,000 while he awaits his court date scheduled for Thursday.