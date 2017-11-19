Gaston County Man Arrested For Sex Crime Against Child

A man in Gaston County has been arrested for sex crimes against a child.

The suspect is 70-year-old Donald Richard Norris Sr. According to reports, the man has been accused of having inappropriate contact with a girl who is under the age of 16.

The Gaston County man is listed as residing in the 300 block of Tim Street in Bessemer City.

Norris Sr. was arrested and taken to the Gaston County Jail where he is being held under a $75,000 bail.

The suspect has been charged with indecent liberties with a minor.