Gaston County Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing Boy

A Gaston County man has been arrested after sexually abusing a child.

According to reports, the man, who is from Kings Mountain, is accused of an attack that occurred on May 7. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Brandon Lee Short. Short is a resident of 208 Laws Lane.

The child in the case is a boy who is under the age of 13.

As a result of the accusations, Short was charged with first-degree statutory sex offense. He was arrested and booked into Gaston County Jail where he is being held under a $25,000 secured bond.