Gaston County Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing Boy

A man from Kings Mountain has been arrested for sexually abusing a boy on several occasions.

Reports indicated that the assaults occurred in February and again in March. The child was under the age of 13. After investigations, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jeremy Lee Welker.

Welker was arrested on Wednesday by Gaston County Police and taken to Gaston County Jail where he is being held on $100,000 bond.

Welker was charged with two counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense, and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.