Gaston County Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A Gaston County man is in jail after an attempted murder that happened earlier this month.

The incident occurred in a Gastonia home on June 11. According to police reports, the victim and the suspect had been involved in a dispute that had gone on for a long time. The suspect, 24-year-old Gyagus Abdul Wallace came to the home of the victim and threatened him with a gun. The suspect fired multiple shots at the victim, but did not hit the victim.

Police also reported that Wallace had threatened to come back and kill the victim later.

Wallace was arrested and charged with felony first-degree attempted murder, misdemeanor failing to appear for past charges, misdemeanor communicating threats, and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was booked into Gaston County Jail with no bond.