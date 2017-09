A Gaston County man has been arrested on Saturday after allegedly having sex with a minor.

The Stanley man was connected with multiple incidents which took place over the course of several months between December 22, 2016 and July 1, 2017.

The suspect, 34-year-old James Perscola, knew the victim, according to police.

Perscola was charged with felony sex act and was booked into Gaston County Jail. He is being held with a hold on his bond because authorities say he is a danger to the public.