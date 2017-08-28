Gaston County Man Jailed After Giving Teenager Marijuana

A man from Gaston County was arrested after allegedly giving marijuana to a 14-year-old.

The 21-year-old Belmont man was identified as Caleb James Lineberry. According to police, Lineberry caused, encouraged, or aided the 14-year-old in smoking marijuana on August 25. Police obtained a warrant, and arrested the suspect on Sunday morning.

During the arrest, police discovered that, in addition to one-half-ounce of marijuana, Lineberry was also in possession of Vyvanse, Xanax, a glass hookah, glass water bongs, and two sets of digital scales. Police did not release the amounts of Vyvanse and Xanax that the suspect possessed.

Belmont Police arrested him and booked him into Gaston County Jail under a $20,000 bond.

This is not Lineberry’s first run-in with the law. Sources indicate that he has also been charged in the past for assault as well as additional drug charges.