Gaston County Police Ask For Help After Inmate Disappears

Police in Gaston County are asking for help after an inmate was reported missing.

Authorities say that Thomas Walker was jailed in 2014 after being convicted of charges of larceny over $1,000. He was put into the custody of the Gaston County Correctional Facility where he was to serve for several years. The date of his release was fast approaching, as he was scheduled to be released in June of this year.

The inmate went missing late on Thursday night. According to officials, he was seen last near the correctional facility at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police are now asking the public for help. They have released a photo of the inmate, and described him as a white male standing at 5 foot 6 inches. He is a thin man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Walker, or anyone with information is asked to contact 704-922-3861 to alert police.