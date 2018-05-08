Gaston County Police Ask For Help in Finding Runaway Teen

Gaston County Police are asking for help in locating a teen who is believed to have run away.

The teenager is 13-year-old Andrea Leann Wildcatt. Wildcatt was last seen at her group home at 3915 South New Hope Road in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Police say that they believe she intentionally ran away.

Officers ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing teen to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000, Detective J.P. Brienza at 704-866-3391, or Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320/3300.