Gaston County Police Investigate Possible Gunshot Incident on Thanksgiving

Police in Gaston County are investigating a possible gunshot incident that occurred on Thanksgiving.

According to police reports, a man was eating Thanksgiving dinner at the table with his family just after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the time of the incident. The dinner was taking place at a building known as the “Town of Stanley Community Building” in Stanley on East College Street. During the meal, the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his arm in what police say might have been gunfire.

Police also say the incident could have been a cell phone exploding in his pocket, but as are yet unsure of the cause of the injury.

Following the incident, EMS took the victim to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment of the minor injuries.

Investigations by Gaston County Police and Stanley Police are now taking place to determine the cause of the incident as well as any suspects involved. No arrests have been made.