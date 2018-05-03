Gaston County Police Search For Missing Inmate

Police in Gaston County are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from a local prison.

The inmate was identified as 34-year-old Montavious Miller, who was serving a 10-year sentence with a habitual felon status. He escaped from the Gaston Correction Center at around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police say that the inmate was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. inside the facility. Police are now asking the public to keep an eye out for the latest escaped convict. He was described as a black male with a shaved head and brown eyes standing at 5-6” and weighing 204 pounds. If anyone sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or the Gaston Correctional Center at 704-922-3861.

This is the sixth escape from this facility in the past two years. Authorities say that 1/3 of all escapes in the area have come from this center. As of Thursday afternoon, no comment had been made by the Gaston Correction Center.