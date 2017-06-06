Gaston County Police Search for Purse Snatcher

Gaston County police are searching for a woman who has been snatching purses from elderly women in a local Walmart.

The thefts took place on Saturday at a Walmart in Belmont. According to police, a woman wearing a pink t-shirt approached carts where women had left their purses and stole the bags from the shopping carts. The woman was then seen in surveillance footage using stolen credit cards at a nearby convenience store to purchase goods.

Police say that the two victims were both elderly woman. One of them was 83-years-old and the other was 65-years-old. Police also reported that the suspect may have had an accomplice. One of the victims had reported being approached by a man shortly before the theft to start a conversation with her. When she came back to her cart, the purse was gone. Police are still investigating to determine if this was part of the ploy.

Police are now asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Belmont Police, and they caution members of the public to not leave valuables unattended in shopping carts.