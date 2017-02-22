Gaston County Target the Scene of Armed Robbery

An armed robbery took place in a Target in Gaston County on Monday evening.

The suspect, Antonio Rodas, had been attempting to steal a cart full of items including a crib, comforter, and clothing, from the store at the time of the incident. At approximately 6:30 p.m., the man’s attempt to steal merchandise was discovered by a loss prevention officer. The officer tried to approach the suspect, but the suspect became angry and began to resist.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and began threatening the employees in the store. Rodas did not fire the pistol, but instead left the store. The loss prevention officer had called 911, and by the time Rodas reached the parking lot, officers were waiting for him.

Rodas was taken into custody and given a $100,000 bond.