Gaston County Teacher Arrested After Assaulting Handicapped Student

A teacher is behind bars after accusations of assault on a handicapped child.

According to reports, the accused, 42-year-old Penny Barker, was teaching at McAdenville Elementary school in Gaston County. She was one of the teachers of exceptional children in the kindergarten and 1st grade years.

Reports indicate that the suspect abused a child under 12 two times. During the first time, Barker is accused of lifting a child by their ears causing damage to the ear and bleeding. During another incident, Barker is accused of soaking a stuffed animal in cold water and then squeezing the water on a child’s head.

After the incidents, Barker was put on paid suspension. The initial suspension occurred in January, and she is still currently suspended.

School records indicate that these are the only two incidents on the woman’s record.

A warrant was issued for Barker and she was charged with two counts of assault on a person under 12 as well as two counts of assault on a handicapped person.