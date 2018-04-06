Gaston County Teenager Charged in Fatal Accident

A teenager in Gaston County has been charged after his involvement in a fatal car accident.

The accident took place on Wednesday night at approximately 6:30 p.m. According to police reports, the teen, identified as 16-year-old Dylan Gibbs, was traveling on Patrick Road near the intersection of Union Road. He was driving at high speeds, and lost control of his vehicle while going around a curve.

Gibbs struck another vehicle on the curve. The other car was occupied by 77-year-old Nellie Meek and 83-year-old Jackson Meek, both of Gastonia. The couple were only a mile away from their home at the time of the accident. Both were transported to the hospital for serious injuries, and the husband was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Gibbs sustained minor injuries, and was also transported to the hospital. He was released and then arrested with charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle and careless and reckless driving.