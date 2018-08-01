Gaston County Woman Arrested After DWI and Assault of an Officer

A woman in Gaston County has been arrested after she drove while impaired and then assaulted an officer of the law.

According to reports, police arrived on the scene at the intersection of McSwain Grove Road and Linwood Road near the suspect’s home at 4125 Linwood Road in Gastonia, after a vehicle had been involved in a single-car accident at this location.

When police arrived, they found the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Sylvia Mason Hashish, still at the scene.

Hashish was not compliant with officers, and allegedly attempted to flee the scene shortly after their arrival. She then assaulted an officer by slapping him across the chest while he captured her and led her back to the scene of the accident. She then bit a paramedic on the finger as they cared for a wound on her hand.

Police at the scene reported that there was a strong smell of alcohol on her breath, and when questioned, the suspect admitted that she had been drinking and driving. The woman refused to take a blood-alcohol test, and gave police a false name.

Further investigations revealed that the woman had been involved in an altercation with a man shortly before the crash. She had slapped the man in the face before fleeing the scene.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant in order to get a sample of her blood, and she was then charged with impaired driving, assaulting an emergency worker, resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger, failing to surrender her license, assault on a governmental official, and speeding.

This is not her first time under arrest. She was convicted of habitual impaired driving in Macon County in 2007, and has served a year in prison for that offense.

In the most recent incident, she was booked into Gaston County Jail and put under a bond of $76,000.