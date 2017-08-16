Gaston County Woman Arrested After Giving Marijuana to a Child

A woman in Gaston County was arrested this week after giving marijuana to a 13-year-old child.

The mother of the child became suspicious when her son, who is an 8th grader at John Chavis Middle School, came home on Tuesday acting abnormally. When questioning her son, he first told her that the suspect, 59-year-old Tommie Kay Stewart, had given him pills. He later changed his story to say that it was marijuana. The child and his mother, as well as Stewart, are all residents of Cherryville.

The mother of the child confronted Stewart, who was known to the family, and then contacted Cherryville Police later that same night.

The suspect, who resides at 507 Park Drive, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was booked into Gaston County jail under an $8,000 bond.

According to police, Stewart is no stranger to the law. The suspect had allegedly just been released from prison late July after being arrested for breaking into another woman’s house, biting her on the face, and demanding her property. She was jailed on charges of assault and battery, breaking and entering, and common law robbery.