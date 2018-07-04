Gaston County Woman in Jail After Molesting 3 Children

A woman from Gaston County has been arrested after she molested 3 children.

Police say that the crimes, which all took place with children under the age of 10, took place in between September of 2012 and April of 2018. After 37-year-old Shannon Contreras was taken into custody, she revealed in interviews with detectives that she had been involved in the cases. The woman expressed a “sexual desire to touch these children”, according to the Assistant District Attorney, David Franeschelli.

Contreras was initially jailed with a $1 million bond. This was lowered during a hearing on Tuesday after the woman’s attorney said that Contreras was not going to flee, and had no prior record to consider.

The bond was lowered to $250,000 with an additional order that Contreras does not come into contact with any children. The grand jury will take the case in the coming months.

As of Tuesday, Contreras had been charged with several counts of felony first-degree sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.