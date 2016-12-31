Gaston Gazette Highlights Old, Cold Homicide Case

The Gaston Gazette has been revisiting unsolved homicide cases that are more than five years old where a suspect wasn’t identified, the Gastonia Police Department’s website said. The intent is to see if there has been any new information collected over the years.

One of those cases involves the death of William Norris, 62, on Jan. 20, 2002. Norris’s daughter found him shot and killed that Sunday at a poker hall where he worked at 1015 W. Airline Ave.

A motive in the killing wasn’t released, although three video poker machines were inside the hall.

There were never any arrested in the death of Norris.