Gaston High School Evacuated After Suspicious Message

A high school in Gaston County has been evacuated after a suspicious message was found inside the building.

The message, which reports indicate was a bomb threat, was found inside the women’s restroom of North Gaston High School on Wednesday morning. After the discovery, all students and teachers were evacuated from the building while authorities thoroughly checked the school for threats.

The search lasted for approximately 30 minutes, after which time the building was declared safe and students and staff were allowed to return to their regular day.

Authorities have assured parents that a thorough investigation of the incident is now taking place to discover the source of the threat. All resources are being used including possible witness interviews and reviewing video footage to try to track down the culprit behind the threat.