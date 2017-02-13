Gastonia Car Set on Fire on Saturday

A car in Gastonia was set on fire on Saturday.

According to reports, the car was set on fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, just after midnight. The car, which was a 2003 Dodge Neon sedan, acquired significant amounts of damage due to the fire.

Police responded to the call on Paston Circle, and after arriving confirmed the incident as being arson.

The woman who owned the car said that the car was worth about $5,000 dollars.

The incident comes on the tail of several other suspicious arson cases in Gaston County, all of which were perpetrated in vacant homes. For this most recent of arson cases, investigations are ongoing and police have not yet made any arrests or released the names of any suspects.