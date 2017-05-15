Gastonia Man Arrested After Assaulting a Woman

A Gastonia man has been arrested after he assaulted a woman last week.

The attack occurred on Wednesday and Thursday of last week. According to reports, the suspect, 45-year-old David William Pace, kidnapped the woman while issuing threats against her and her children. He then began assaulting her by strangling her. Police reported that he continued to strangle her until she had lost consciousness repeatedly.

The woman sustained serious injuries, including a knot the size of a golfball on her eye, bruising and fractures on her face, and a bleed in her brain.

Gaston County Police arrested Pace on Friday. He was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, felony assault by strangulation, felony kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, and misdemeanor communicating threats. He was taken to Gaston County Jail where he was placed under custody with a hold on his bond.