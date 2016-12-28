Gastonia Man Arrested for DWI with Expired License

A Gastonia man who consumed over three times the legal limit of alcohol for driving has been accused of operating a vehicle within days of his license expiring.

Kenneth Dwayne Conroy, 38, of 121 Springs St., was stopped after Ranlo police noticed him driving left of the center line and going around traffic speeding last Wednesday about 3 p.m. After they pulled him over, they noticed he had glassy, red eyes and his breath smelled mildly of alcohol.

Conroy registered a 0.28 blood alcohol content on a breath test. He was charged with driving left of center, driving while impaired, carrying a concealed handgun, and driving without a valid operator’s license. He was held on an unsecured bond then released from Gaston County Jail.