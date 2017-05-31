Gastonia Man Arrested for Mushroom Possession

A Gastonia Man was arrested this week after being found in possession of mushrooms and marijuana.

Police reported that 26-year-old Aaron Kincaid Barnett was using his home to sell the drugs. When police searched the home they found 56 grams of psilocybin and 189 grams of marijuana. The mushrooms are considered a schedule I drug in North Carolina. Police also found drug paraphernalia, and said that the drugs had been stored throughout the house in mason jars.

Barnett was arrested on Tuesday by Gastonia Police and was placed in Gaston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The suspect was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule I substance, felony trafficking a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a home as a dwelling to keep or sell drugs, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.