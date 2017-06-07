Gastonia Man Charged With Trafficking Heroin

A Gastonia man has been charged and arrested for trafficking heroin.

Police say that 28-year-old Justin Kyle Shook transported the drugs in February and March. According to reports, the drugs were transported on February 7 and 22, and March 1. In total, Shook transported around 14 grams of heroin.

Shook was charged with nine counts of trafficking heroin and three counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or distribute heroin. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into Gaston County Jail where he is being held on $150,000 bond.