Gastonia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash

A Gastonia man died in a crash in western Gaston County involving two vehicles.

The incident occurred on Wednesday about 2:20 p.m. on Chapel Grove Road where it intersects with Hollywood Drive.

Highway Patrol said Scott Alexander Farmer of 166 Wedowee Lane hit another car after crossing the center line. He was trapped in his Chevrolet Malibu and died at the scene.

The other driver, who was in an SUV, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, Sgt. R.G. Hogue with the N.C. Highway Patrol said.