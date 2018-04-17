Gastonia Man in Jail Without Bond After Fatal Accident

A Gastonia man has been jailed without bond after being charged with DWI in a fatal accident.

The car accident took place on Saturday at around 10:00 p.m. on Robinwood Road. The suspect was less than two miles from his home at the time of the crash.

According to police reports, the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Clarence Gilberty Bailey III was driving a pickup truck in front of the Hawk’s Nest STEAM Academy, and collided it with the vehicle of 58-year-old Steven Lewis Ward. The victim, also of Gastonia, was driving a four-door sedan.

The sedan was crushed underneath Bailey’s truck which was thrown on its side during the collision. Following the accident, reports indicated that Bailey attempted to flee the scene, but was stopped by a witness to the accident. Authorities arrived and pronounced Ward dead at the scene.

Bailey was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was then released and transported to jail.

The suspect, who is turning 21 on Wednesday, was initially charged with felony death by vehicle in addition to DWI. These charges were upped to second-degree murder without regard, and his bond, which had been increased $270,000 to $350,000, was placed on hold because of the new charges.

Bailey told police that he often drives while buzzed. This is not the suspect’s first time in jail, as he was currently out on bond after driving under the influence in York County in December and for cocaine possession in January.