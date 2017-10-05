Gastonia Man in Prison After Child Abuse Charges

A Gastonia man is behind bars this week after a domestic incident resulted in child abuse charges.

Police in Gaston County say the incident happened on October 4. According to reports, a woman was holding the suspect’s infant child when the suspect, 23-year-old Cameron Denair Pagan, approached her from behind and tackled her and the child to the ground. Police reported that Pagan’s actions resulted in a severe risk of injury for the infant child. It has also been released that the woman was reportedly Pagan’s girlfriend.

After the attack, Pagan stole an iPhone worth $700 from his girlfriend.

After the incident, officers attempted to arrest the man. However, Pagan tried to run from police and led them on a significant foot chase before a sheriff’s deputy was able to tase the man. He was then arrested without further incident and booked into Gaston County Jail on Thursday morning.

Officers say this is not Pagan’s first incident. In August, the suspect was faced with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia as well as charges for failure to appear. In September, police say Pagan stole a purse from a Denver woman. The purse contained $75 in cash, jewelry, and medication.

Pagan is in jail with a hold on his bond due to domestic violence. He is charged with assault, larceny, child abuse, and resisting an officer.