Gastonia Police Find Marijuana At Local Business

Gastonia police have found a large quantity of marijuana at a business that is set to open in just a few short weeks.

Almost 30 pounds of marijuana was discovered in a back room of the Party Mobsters on Linwood Road. When police arrived at the location, owner Joshua Steven Metz admitted to selling marijuana from the premises, and brought police to a back room where he showed them a cooler filled with 27.5 pounds of marijuana.

Police seized the illegal drugs as well as nearly $10,000 in cash.

Fellow owner and wife of Metz still plans to open the business in a couple of weeks. The business planned on selling party supplies including bounce houses, dunk tanks, and other party accessories. The owner begged the community to withhold their judgement.