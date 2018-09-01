Gastonia Police Investigate Shooting

Gastonia Police are investigating after a shooting on Friday.

The shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. n the 300 block of Mountain View Street. Police were called to the location after reports of a shooting, and arrived to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. His condition is not known, but authorities said that he was breathing when he was transported from the scene.

A search was initiated to try to locate the suspect. Armed police searched nearby apartment buildings and investigated the scene near Mountain View Street and Crawford Avenue. Evidence markers were seen placed around the area. K-9 Units were also utilized in the search, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible motive for the shooting.