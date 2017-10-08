Gastonia Teen Arrested for Assault with Pellet Gun

A 19-year-old was arrested on Thursday for walking into the middle of a busy road in Gastonia and aiming a pellet gun at passing drivers.

Police charged Wille Rouse with assault by pointing a gun and going armed to the terror of the public. According to the officers and witnesses, he threateningly pointed the weapon at drivers near the I-85 and North New Hope Road intersection.

According to a 911 caller, the gun looked like a real, full caliber pistol. The 911 caller followed Rouse as he attempted to drive away, all the while giving real-time directions to police as to where the perpetrator was headed. Police caught up to him at Lineberger Park, where they arrested Rouse.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.