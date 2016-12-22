Guns Found in High School Student’s Car on School Property

Police have charged a South Pointe High School student with illegally carrying three assault rifles and a handgun in his car on school property, a Rock Hill police report shows.

The report says 18-year-old Demarion McCrorey is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

Detectives had already been at the school on an unrelated investigation on Friday about a shooting that didn’t occur at the school. It was then they discovered McCrorey was at the school on Dec. 1 after a late basketball game and there was a .223-assault rifle in his car’s trunk on the school’s property, the report shows.

They searched his car and found the hanging and three assault rifles, the report says. McCrorey was taken into custody at South Pointe.