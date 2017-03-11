Gunshots Fired Near School Bus Carrying 19 Students

Shots were fired near a school bus carrying 19 students on Friday.

According to authorities, neither the school bus nor the children seem to have been targets in a shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Remount Road near West Boulevard. According to eyewitnesses, nine shots rang out at approximately 3:30 p.m. as the bus was passing the area on its way to bringing the children home from school. The bus was not struck by any bullets, and none of the children were injured.

Shortly after the shooting, a white vehicle backed into the same bus. According to reports, two individuals had gotten out of the car and fled after the shots had been fired, and the unocuppied car then backed into the school bus. Police were able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle. Further investigation showed that the white car appeared to have a bullet hole in one of the windows, and may have been involved in the shooting incident.

Children were quickly evacuated from the bus, which was #1650 from Sedgefield Elementary School, and the children were successfully transported to a safe location.