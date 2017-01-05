Helmet Camera Shows Cop Speeding Without Lights

A motorcyclist’s helmet camera caught a video of a cop speeding past them on the shoulder of the highway without using his lights or sirens.

The incident happened on New Year’s Day. A group of motorcyclists was riding on a North Carolina highway when a State Highway Patrol Officer sped along the shoulder. In the video you can clearly see that he was not using his lights.

The motorcyclist at the front of the group said that the Highway Patrol Officer had sped to the front in order to ask the leader of the pack to slow down. Other members of the motorcycle group acknowledged that this was a legitimate reason for speeding past the group, but that they wished he had used his emergency signals and lights. Due to the dangerous nature of riding motorcycles, they expressed the wish that those who are on the roads to protect them would use appropriate safety measures when driving alongside them.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol has been investigating the incident. They have the video footage and are reviewing it to determine whether or not the officer was following the rules and protocol set down by the department.