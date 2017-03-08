High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Stalking

A basketball coach from Cabarrus County has been arrested this week for stalking.

The 39-year-old man, Kenyan Bashyn Weaks resigned from his post at Central Cabarrus High School this week after his arrest. According to reports, the man was the head coach of the boys’ basketball team. He was also employed as a teacher’s assistant, and has been at Cabarrus County Schools for over two years. His resignation was made official on March 7.

Weaks was charged in Mecklenburg County for misdemeanor stalking, simple assault, and breaking and entering to terrorize and injure. He was arrested on Monday. No other information has been made available at this time.