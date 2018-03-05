High-School Student Arrested for Possessing a Firearm on Campus

A high-school student was arrested on Thursday after authorities found a loaded gun in his vehicle, which was parked on the campus of West Iredell High School.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jeremy David-Walker Langston was being monitored by the school for possessing a vaporizer and possibly drugs to be used in the vaporizer on campus. Upon searching Langston’s vehicle, school officials found a loaded pistol hidden in the vehicle’s center console.

Langston was called to the principal’s office, interviewed, and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and given a $25,000 secured bond.

In a recent statement, the sheriff’s office assured the parents and students of Iredell County that there is a “zero tolerance stance to violations of the law” as far as threats to student safety are concerned. Thanks to the good relationship between law enforcement and school administration, this incident was able to be handled without any disruption to the school, and more importantly, without any student put in harm’s way.