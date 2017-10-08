High School Student Robbed at Gunpoint

A 16-year-old student was robbed of his cell-phone, back-pack, and shoes near Garinger High School. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are currently investigating the incident.

The police report stated that the student was approached by one suspect around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, whereupon the suspect asked to use the student’s phone, then took it without his consent.

The victim followed the suspect to Terrybrook Lane. When the suspect realized this, he and one other person drew firearms and robbed the student.

A spokeswoman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district reported on Friday that the school was aware of the reported robbery, and will take extra security measures as needed to keep its staff and students safe.