High School Teacher Injured After Intervening in Fight

A teacher at West Mecklenburg High School was injured and hospitalized after intervening in a fight between students.

The incident occurred on Thursday. Reports indicated that the teacher, 31-year-old Maurico Restrepo, was present when several students began fighting at the high school. Restrepo intervened, and was injured in the process. The teacher was hospitalized for minor injuries, but told reporters that he expects to be back at work the next week.

This is not the first incident involving a teacher at West Meck High. West Mecklenburg High School is reported as being one of the most violent in the state and is ranked in the top eight for violent crimes. In addition, studies have found that schools in Charlotte have a much higher rate of crime than other cities in the state. Reports indicated that 319 weapons were found on CMS campuses last year, and violent occurrences happened 50% more last year than in other cities around the state.