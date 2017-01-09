High Speed Chase Ends in Arrest

A man is being charged this week after leading police on a major chase on I-77.

The Charlotte man Trevon Jurell Hampton, 22, was being pulled over by police for speeding. Trooper A.R. McLain attempted to make the traffic stop, but Hampton took off instead.

The chase reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. Hampton first went north, and then took exit 45 in order to turn around and go south in an attempt to throw off police. Hampton also reportedly threw a bag of marijuana out the window of his as he was running from the patrol cars.

At mile marker 33, police set up a puncture strip. The strip was successful and brought Hampton to a stop. McLain finally finished the chase at mile marker 30.

Hampton accrued a series of charges because of the incident. The charges were traveling 87 mph in a 65 zone, traveling 120 mph in a 65 zone, reckless driving, felony speed to elude, failure to heed blue lights and sirens, felony possession of marijuana and damage to state property.

He was taken to Iredell County Jail and given a $7,500 bond.