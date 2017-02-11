Hit-and-Run Results in One Death

A man was killed on Friday after being hit on his bicycle in a hit-and-run.

According to reports, 28-year-old Jesse Logan Miller was riding his bike in the left lane of Wilkinson Boulevard going east close to midnight on Friday night. While riding, Miller was struck by a car. The driver of the car then fled the scene immediately after the incident.

When officers arrived, they found him in the opposite lane. He was pronounced dead by Medic at the scene at 12:00 a.m.

Investigators found that there were lights on the front and back of the bicycle as per safety recommendations for riding at night, but Miller was not wearing a helmet. He was hit from behind by the suspect.

Police have not yet been able to identify the suspect or the vehicle, and ask anyone who saw the incident or anything suspicious in the area of the 10000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.