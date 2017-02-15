Homicide Confirmed in Southwest Charlotte

One person was reported as being killed after a shooting in southwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the victim, 58-year-old David B. Eadie, was found on the ground with serious gunshot wound injuries in the 2700 block of Oakcrest Place. Police had been called to the scene with a report of an attack with a deadly weapon.

When authorities arrived at the scene, MEDIC pronounced the victim dead, and his family was contacted with the information.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide with members of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, K9 Unit, Special Investigations, and Crime Scene Search as well as several other groups becoming involved in the investigations. Police say that they believe the homicide to be motivated in part by drugs.

Police ask anyone with any information on the case to contact the Homicide Unit Detective Department directly at 704-432-TIPS.